Several Drug Arrests Made

Nicholas L. Cherry, 19 of Celina, was arrested on March 7 for possession of methamphetamine by Officer Katie Kerr. Officer Kerr’s report states in part, “I deputy Katie Kerr observed a grey Nissan Truck traveling on Livingston Highway that failed to have illumination lights on the license plate… I initiated my emergency lights…Upon approach of…

Local Man Makes Gospel CD

Jim Stephens, a resident of Pea Ridge created and released a gospel CD this month. His first CD is called Old Church Hymns. Stephens got the idea to create a 20-track CD of music, after he made some music for his father’s funeral. “I recorded four songs for the funeral and people inquired about the…

Key Breaks Record, Bulldogs Finish Second In Tournament

Tyreke Key broke the state record for points scored in a Tennessee single tournament game, while playing against Loretto. Key scored 54 points and broke the previous record of 50 points set by Trey Pearson in 2001. For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Citizen-Statesman on newsstands now, or subscribe…

Educators Meet At Vol State

Educators from across the Upper Cumberland gathered at Volunteer State Community College at Livingston for the Upper Cumberland Education Leaders (UCEL) annual meeting. Representatives from Vol State, Tennessee College of Applied Technology and Tennessee Tech, along with several county directors of schools provided program updates and shared knowledge about current themes in education. For more…

Key Named Mr. Basketball

After being last year’s runner up, Tyreke Key was named Divison 1 Class A Mr. Basketball for the state of Tennessee. This season Key has averaged 38.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds per game and 4.1 assists per game during the regular season. He was selected as a finalist last season for the Mr. Basketball…

Clay County Defeats Chattanooga A&S

Clay County defeated Chattanooga Arts and Sciences 55-38 in their sub-state game. The Bulldogs easily defeated Chattanooga A&S for a third time this season. In their first two matchups, the Bulldogs won 84-60 and 89-69 respectively. For more on this story and more photos, pick up a copy of this week’s Citizen-Statesman on newsstands now,…

Two Arrested For Drugs

Two individuals were arrested for drugs recently. Jesse D. Pearce, 23, of Red Boiling Springs, was arrested on Feb. 19 for simple possession and driving while license revoked by Officer Andrew Farley. For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Citizen-Statesman on newsstands now, or subscribe online at citizen-statesman.com.

Local Air Force Veteran Honored

Bill Teeples, 94 of Celina, was honored with a plaque commemorating his service. Teeples served in the Air Force during World War II.  Teeples received a Purple Heart medal for his service. He was presented with this plaque from the Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro. For more on this story, pick up a copy of this…

Woman Arrested For Stealing

A Hilham woman was arrested for allegedly stealing lottery tickets, cigarettes and money from her employer. Elizabeth K. Spears, 51, of Hilham, was arrested on Feb. 24 for theft of property under $1,000 by Officer Megan Copas. For more on this story, pick up a copy of this week’s Citizen-Statesman on newsstands now, or subscribe…

Bulldogs Win District Championship

The Clay County Boys won the Distinct 7-A Championship in a hard fought battle against Pickett County. In the first quarter, Clay and Pickett battled it out in a hard fought quarter. Pickett took the lead early and scored the first seven points. It was a back and forth battle after that. Tyreke Key scored…

Obits 3/21/17

Card of Thanks Words can’t describe how much love was given after the passing of Jim Cunningham. I want to thank you all. Everybody worked so hard for the benefit. Thank you all for the money you gave, the kind words and the calls and cards that we received. Thank you from the bottom of…

Obits 3/14/17

James Cunningham Painter James Cunningham, 54 of Celina, passed away on March 5 at Cumberland River Hospital in Celina surrounded by his loving family. Graveside Services were held March 6 at Turkeytown Cemetery with Dale Reagan officiating. Interment followed in the Turkeytown Cemetery. Family and friends served as active pallbearers. He was born Thursday, Jan.…

Dustin Eugene Jenkins 2008 CCHS Graduate Dustin E. “Big D” Jenkins, 27, of Glasgow, Ky. and formerly of Moss, passed away at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 22. Funeral services were held March 1 from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Union Hill Cemetery. Donnie Ruby, Chris…

